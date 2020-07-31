Broker’s call: Maruti Suzuki (Buy)

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
HDFC Securities
Maruti Suzuki (Buy)
Target: ₹6,980
CMP: ₹6,260.45
While Maruti reported a loss of ₹250 crore in Q1-FY21, impacted by Covid and constrained production, the outlook is encouraging as demand has returned to nearly 85 per cent of pre-Covid levels currently.
While the company has ramped up production to 4,000 units/day, the OEM remains constrained for supply due to the limited activity at the Gujarat plant. Maruti is benefiting from its entry-level portfolio as customers are turning towards the use of personal mobility in the current environment.
The share of first-time buyers has risen by about 5 per cent (from 45 per cent in Q4-FY20). Further, the OEM’s strategy of exiting the diesel segment is working as gasoline and diesel fuel prices have levelled off in Delhi/substantially narrowed in other regions.
Currently, the OEM manufactures 4000+ units/day across its Haryana and Gujarat (single-shift) plants. As the Gujarat plant starts with the second shift in mid-Aug20, Maruti will produce an incremental 900 units per day.
Reiterate Maruti as our top pick in the sector. Key risk: An increase in competitive intensity.
Essenza SCV12 can be taken out only on race tracks and only 40 will be built
Brand ambassadors jointly spread the tech message
1. Are Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) initiatives still relevant in these challenging times?There is VUCA ...
As work from home shifts to work from anywhere, how do we get the digital nomad mindset?
... but weak credit growth a lingering concern
As expected, it’s not a pretty picture on the June 2020 scorecard of RIL. An exceptional gain of ₹4,966 crore ...
Health insurance policies come with a lot of frills. If you, as a policyholder, stay healthy, your health ...
SIPs can be paused for a period of three to six months, depending on the terms of the fund house
As a stubborn virus sucks laughter out of our lives, BLink's special issue pens an ode to humour. Catch the ...
Humour is not everyone’s cup of tea or slice of cake — a failed comic writer sums up
On August 1, 1965, Frank Herbert’s epic Dune was published for the first time. In 2003, it was named the ...
Time to reboot, ready or not
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...