Stocks

Broker's call: Max Healthcare (Buy)

| Updated on September 28, 2021

HDFC Securities

Max Healthcare (Buy)

Target: ₹410

CMP: ₹369.65

Max Healthcare’s annual report 2020-21 reflects the first year of consolidated financial statements of the combined entity - Max and Radiant. In this report, while financials are not comparable due to merger, we analyse the qualitative characteristics and key components of the company’s balance sheet and P&L.

The management commentary reinforces its intent to grow aggressively by additionally employing asset light models of expansion and exploring inorganic opportunities. Key financial highlights include: recognition of goodwill and intangibles worth ₹2,450 crore and nearly ₹2,300 crore (both together account for about 85 per cent of net worth) pursuant to purchase price allocation exercise in relation to Max’s assets consequent to reverse merger; and structural cost savings in material, doctor fees and other expenses.

We revise our estimates to reflect new bed expansion plans and forecast 17 per cent/24 per cent revenue/EBITDA CAGR over FY21-28e. Based on our long term projections, we see about 95 per cent upside potential over the next five years (refer to our recent initiation: Max Healthcare – a three-act play: growth, quality, returns for the detailed thesis).

We revise our target price to ₹410/share, based on March 24 EBITDA (from March 23).

Published on September 29, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

stocks and shares
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like