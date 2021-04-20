Broker's call: Mindtree (Sell)

Travel pass: Pros may outweigh cons
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
Emkay Global
Mindtree (Sell)
Target: ₹1,650
CMP: ₹2,043.50
Mintree's March 2021 quarter operating performance was broadly in line with our expectations. Revenue grew 5.2 per cent q-o-q to $288.2 million. EBITDAM declined about 120 bps q-o-q to 21.9 per cent due to salary hike, higher subcontracting costs and adverse currency movement.
Mindtree continued to focus on growing the annuity business and cross-selling and up-selling to strategic clients to accelerate revenue growth. It is confident of delivering double-digit revenue growth in FY22 and sustaining EBITDAM above 20 per cent.
Deal wins remained healthy in Q4 at $375 million, taking the total FY21 deal intake to $1.4 billion (12.3 per cent y-o-y growth). Management indicated that the deal pipeline is closer to an all-time high, with a good mix of annuity deals offering good revenue visibility.
We raise our FY22/23 EPS by 2 per cent/3 per cent, factoring in FY21 performance and benefits accruing from flattening the employee pyramid. Considering rich valuations, dependency on top client and anticipated pressure on margins over the medium term, we maintain Sell with a revised target price of ₹1,650 at 20x FY23E EPS (earlier ₹1,580).
IATA’s mobile application will allow travellers to store and manage certifications for Covid-19 tests or ...
A 2010 Act to regulate the medical sector flounders in implementation, even as healthcare remains ...
The scheme to boost local medtech manufacturing is timely, especially given the raging pandemic. But ...
Do pilots sleep on their job?
Fiscal stimulus, friendly monetary policy and firm commodity prices point towards normalcy, says the MD and ...
Price correction is a good opportunity for long-term investors to take the plunge
Q4 earnings, along with progress in controlling Covid-19 spread, will be in focus
Do keep in mind that premium may go up in case one of the members has a pre-existing condition
Inside Narayan Chandra Sinha’s universe house, metal and nature’s footprints are churned into an organic whole
It starts with the lack of new email messages: A sudden silence from my personal world. It’s a mellow Saturday ...
Love for food sparks an unusual friendship between a visitor and an auto driver in Hyderabad’s colourful lanes
In an age of falling female workforce participation, worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, policy makers and ...
Monotype’s 2021 type trends report points to a return to hand and the familiar
As ‘ear-points’ between a company and a customer grow, we are witnessing a rise in audio assets
‘Desi Twitter challenger’ Koo on connecting like-minded folks
Coca-Cola has just introduced an oat milk line in the US under its Simply brand. Smart move, say industry ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...