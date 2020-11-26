Stocks

Broker's call: M&M (BUY)

| Updated on November 25, 2020 Published on November 26, 2020

Prabhudas Lilladher

M&M (BUY)

Target: ₹826

CMP: ₹719.70

We reiterate BUY on M&M, led by positive rural sentiments and stable tractor outlook providing margins and cash-flow cushion to compete in the UV business; renewed focus to gain back the lost market share in UV business with new product launches; dominating presence in LCVs to help ride CV upcycle; and increased focus on capital allocation with exit of non-core business like GenZ, USPS (MANA) and Gipps Aerospace (aircraft manufacturing) in HY21.

However, key factors such as increased competition in UVs, led by new entrants; and feedback on newly launched passenger UVs are to be watched out.

We are positive on M&M as better rural sentiments should help drive FES and auto segments over FY21-23. We expect farm and UV segment volumes to grow at 9 per cent and 19 per cent CAGR over FY21-23, led by new launches.

Operating leverage benefits and cost control benefits to help offset RM pressure. Hence, we reiterate BUY with revised SoTP based price target of ₹826 (v/s ₹728). The revision in TP is led by 1) increase in core business target multiple at 15x roll forwarded to Mar-23 earnings (v/s 14x based on Sep-22 for positive product feedback) and 2) increase in subs value to ₹ 190 (v/s ₹ 180 earlier, unchanged at 40 per cent ).

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on November 26, 2020
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.