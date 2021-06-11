Stocks

Broker's call: Mrs Bectors Food (Add)

| Updated on June 11, 2021

ICICI Securities

Mrs Bectors Food (Add)

Target: ₹450

CMP: ₹420.75

Topline print (Q4: 15 per cent and FY21: 16 per cent) was good in the context of (a) weak institutional business and (b) challenges in ramping-up distribution given on- ground issues. RM inflation impacted gross margins but price hikes and a series of measures have been taken – management appears confident of about 15 per cetn EBITDA margins by Q2-FY22, in our view.

While overall growth guidance of nearly 15 per cent and about 6-8 per cent for domestic biscuits for FY22 was a tad disappointing, measures are being taken to improve the medium-term trajectory.

We believe the expansion of domestic biscuits and branded breads business into new regions driven by sales initiatives will be a key driver for growth. Further, focus on premiumisation within existing product segments and provide differential offerings to customers may drive margin expansion.

We cut our FY22-23 earnings estimates by about 2 per cent; modelling revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 16/12/8 per cent over FY21-23. Maintain Add with a DCF-based target price of ₹450. At our target price, the stock will trade at 31x P/E multiple March’23E. Key downside risks are delays or failures distribution expansion or steep rise in competitive intensity and raw material prices.

