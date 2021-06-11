Broker's call: Mrs Bectors Food (Add)

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
ICICI Securities
Mrs Bectors Food (Add)
Target: ₹450
CMP: ₹420.75
Topline print (Q4: 15 per cent and FY21: 16 per cent) was good in the context of (a) weak institutional business and (b) challenges in ramping-up distribution given on- ground issues. RM inflation impacted gross margins but price hikes and a series of measures have been taken – management appears confident of about 15 per cetn EBITDA margins by Q2-FY22, in our view.
While overall growth guidance of nearly 15 per cent and about 6-8 per cent for domestic biscuits for FY22 was a tad disappointing, measures are being taken to improve the medium-term trajectory.
We believe the expansion of domestic biscuits and branded breads business into new regions driven by sales initiatives will be a key driver for growth. Further, focus on premiumisation within existing product segments and provide differential offerings to customers may drive margin expansion.
We cut our FY22-23 earnings estimates by about 2 per cent; modelling revenue/EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 16/12/8 per cent over FY21-23. Maintain Add with a DCF-based target price of ₹450. At our target price, the stock will trade at 31x P/E multiple March’23E. Key downside risks are delays or failures distribution expansion or steep rise in competitive intensity and raw material prices.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Bedi isn’t just a legendary cricketer but also a raconteur par extraordinaire
The crunchy, munchy mixture was a steady companion during the lockdown
The ongoing tussle between the Indian government and social media entities is over matters of privacy and ...
He will be remembered for his tales of ordinary people, his mentorship and Katha Nilayam
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...