Broker's call: Nippon Life Asset (Add)

ICICI Securities

Nippon Life Asset (Add)

Target: ₹396

CMP: ₹370.70

Nippon Life Asset Management (NAM) has witnessed multiple positives in FY21.

These include: (1) 10 per cent y-o-y growth in revenue in Q4-FY21 and 15 per cent y-o-y decline in operating expenses in FY21, (2) growing passive (42 per cent ETF folio share) and non-MF product portfolio (AUM ₹1.32 lakh crore ), improvement in retail traction (of the total 20 lakh unique investors added by MF industry in FY21, 9 lakh were added by NAM), (4) improvement in ESG initiatives and upping the ante on digital capabilities.

The intrinsic importance of volumes in ETF is lending a meaningful head start to NAM’s passive strategy. The company has the industry’s largest bouquet of 22 ETFs (AUM of ₹37,300 crore with 13 per cent market share) spread across equities, debt and gold. NAM

Due to continuously evolving digital ecosystem, transition to Nippon Life being the sole promoter, scheme-specific issues, and more recently, the extensive impact of the ongoing pandemic and meltdown in global capital markets, NAM India not only turned conservative in utilisation of its IPO proceeds, but also the avenues for inorganic growth and strategic initiatives have shrunk. Hence, the Company went slowly on branch expansion in Tier 3 and Tier 4 cities.

Post 13 per cent rally in past three months, we downgrade the stock from Buy to Add with an unchanged target price of ₹396 based on 35x core EPS of ₹9.8 and add cash and investments of ₹54/share.