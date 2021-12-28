Broker's call: NTPC (Buy)

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Emkay Global
NTPC (Buy)
Target: ₹180
CMP: ₹121.85
NTPC continues to win solar/RE bids on the back of its low cost of funding, significantly strong cash flows and project management abilities. NTPC has won 500-MW in ( Solar Energy Corporation of India’s recent 1,785-MW Rajasthan Tranche IV bid. Six players had submitted their bids in the ₹2.17-2.18 range, which highlights stiff competition.
For the last one and a half years, management has been focused on RE. On its base thermal assets, we believe RoE will improve as more plants are commissioned. In our view, these factors will lead to a re-rating.
NTPC's ability to source low-cost funds will enable it to resourcefully attain its RE plan. NTPC is expected to add nearly 35GW of RE capacity by 2027. Moreover, about 10GW of thermal units will be added in the next few years.
NTPC has signed an MoU with ONGC to form a joint venture for the development of offshore wind projects. It has also inked a pact with DVC to develop solar plants on DVC reservoirs and land. NTPC’s recent success in various solar bids indicates a change in its stance and competitiveness. It has strengthened its hydro portfolio with the acquisition of THDC and NEEPCO.
NTPC plans to float an IPO of its RE business in the next 1-2 years.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
Although immunology jargon has become a part of everyday vocabulary in the pandemic era, it is a formidable ...
Social, environmental, and governance objectives and tech that helps an economy preserve the prosperity of ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...