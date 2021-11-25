Broker's call: Nuvoco Vistas (Buy)

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
ICICI Securities
Nuvoco Vistas (Buy)
Target: ₹645
CMP: ₹528.6
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation (Nuvovo), led by Dr Karsanbhai Patel Nirma group, has emerged as the fifth largest cement group in India and is amongst top-3 in East region with 23.8 million tonne capacity (as of September 2021), post 8.3 mt acquisition of NU Vista (earlier Emami Cement) in July 2020. We believe cost synergies from the said acquisition, improved cost efficiencies, higher premiumisation coupled with scale benefits and operating leverage may drive nearly 30 per cent (₹265/tonne) blended EBITDA/te rise to ₹1,180/tonne over FY21-FY24. Net debt is likely to shrink to ₹4,600 crore by FY24 from the current ₹5,700 crore even as we factor in ₹3,600 crore capex over FY22-FY24 (including ₹2,300 crore for the proposed ₹3,000 crore Gulbarga expansion).
Valuation at 8.6xFY24 EV/E or $125/tonne adequately factors concerns around higher East region concentration, higher leverage and lower profitability vs peers, in our view. As Nuvoco narrows its EBITDA/te gap vs peers, the valuation gap may shrink. We initiate coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and target price of ₹645/share (11x September 2023E EV/E). Key risks: lower demand/ prices, and high concentration (nearly 70 per cent) in the East region.
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
In Baker’s Dozen, Arun Hariharan tells understated little tales that have chilling endings
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...