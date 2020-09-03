Stocks

Broker's call: ONGC (Buy)

| Updated on September 02, 2020 Published on September 03, 2020

ICICI Securities

ONGC (Buy)

Target: ₹124

CMP: ₹80.25

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s Q1-FY21 standalone and consolidated EPS was down 92-98 per cent y-o-y, hit by fall in oil & gas realisation, sales volumes and other income. Consolidated EPS fall was steeper at 98 per cent y-o-y due to share of loss of associates of ₹560 crore (profit of ₹270 crore in Q1-FY20) and subsidiary OVL of ₹330 crore (₹1,250 crore profit in Q1-FY20).

What is encouraging is ONGC remained in the black despite low oil & gas prices, which was due to 40 per cent ($11.3/boe) y-o-y decline in operational expenditure. We believe oil is out of the woods and will gradually rise.

Recent indications from the Government of India, that it is unlikely to divest its stake in PSUs like ONGC, are encouraging as divestment via ETFs has hurt ONGC’s stock performance.

Under the prevailing gas pricing formula, gas prices would be about $2.2/mmbtu in FY21E. Deregulation of gas prices could improve investor sentiment in ONGC and its earnings; spot LNG price, which was at $2.1/mmbtu in Q1-FY21, is over $4/mmbtu now.

The recent launch of gas trading exchange, and the oil minister’s comments on gas price deregulation, are encouraging.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 03, 2020
ONGC
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.