Broker's call: ONGC (Buy)

BenQ TK850: Beam it larger and brighter
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
ICICI Securities
ONGC (Buy)
Target: ₹124
CMP: ₹80.25
Oil and Natural Gas Corporation’s Q1-FY21 standalone and consolidated EPS was down 92-98 per cent y-o-y, hit by fall in oil & gas realisation, sales volumes and other income. Consolidated EPS fall was steeper at 98 per cent y-o-y due to share of loss of associates of ₹560 crore (profit of ₹270 crore in Q1-FY20) and subsidiary OVL of ₹330 crore (₹1,250 crore profit in Q1-FY20).
What is encouraging is ONGC remained in the black despite low oil & gas prices, which was due to 40 per cent ($11.3/boe) y-o-y decline in operational expenditure. We believe oil is out of the woods and will gradually rise.
Recent indications from the Government of India, that it is unlikely to divest its stake in PSUs like ONGC, are encouraging as divestment via ETFs has hurt ONGC’s stock performance.
Under the prevailing gas pricing formula, gas prices would be about $2.2/mmbtu in FY21E. Deregulation of gas prices could improve investor sentiment in ONGC and its earnings; spot LNG price, which was at $2.1/mmbtu in Q1-FY21, is over $4/mmbtu now.
The recent launch of gas trading exchange, and the oil minister’s comments on gas price deregulation, are encouraging.
The 4K home entertainment projector targets sports enthusiasts and gamers
Plenty of features, great app support and customisable sound
Starting international operations involves coordination with governments across the world
While measures such as selling 100 per cent stake and reducing Air India’s debt enhance the carrier’s appeal, ...
Higher reward potential in direct stocks comes with higher risk. A calibrated approach and judicious mix will ...
The stock of Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited, that registered its lifetime high of ₹1,128.9 in early August ...
Smooth integration of acquisitions, and likely demand and price recovery place it on steady footing
The deal with Bharti AXA GI, if comes through, can add value to ICICI Lombard’s business over the long run, ...
Hotels in India are ready with incentives to receive guests, but are all the blandishments enough to break the ...
The $50-billion big fat Indian wedding industry is now all lean and mean
The jury is still out on that
A Kishore Kumar loyalist on stories that surround the artiste she wishes she’d interviewed
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...