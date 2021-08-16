Broker's call: ONGC (Buy)

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Despite a 5/4 per cent y-o-y decline in oil/gas production, a sharp $37/bbl y-o-y ($8/bbl q-o-q) increase in oil realisation to $65.6/bbl and a 1 per cent y-o-y (23 per cent q-o-q) improvement in gas realisation to ₹7.3/scm ensured a 96 per cent y-o-y jump in EBITDA to ₹11,600 crore and a sharper 8.7x y-o-y jump in net earnings to ₹4,330 crore for ONGC. Earnings, however, were below estimates of ₹12,500 crore EBITDA/₹4,800 crore PAT mainly due to the miss on production. While production growth remains elusive in the near term, management has aggressive plans to augment output once Covid-related travel/logistics constraints abate.
Management has put in place plans to augment oil/gas output by as much as 5 mt/12 bcm over the next five years, which can materially alter ONGC’s operational scale even if executed partially. We note, however, that ramp up of KG 98/2 production, which is expected to add 3bcm in FY23 and another 2bcm thereafter, and also 2mt of oil, will be the key monitorable to achieve these numbers. We factor in a decline in production estimates offset by much stronger oil prices, and hence, we have increased our FY22/23 EPS by nearly 22 per cent each, with gas price estimates also raised by 15-20 per cent. While there is little to excite investors in the near term, current valuations of 2.8x EV/E FY23 and 6.7x PER FY23 are materially attractive, and the very strong earnings momentum + incremental earnings support from key subsidiaries (OVL/HPCL) is too strong to ignore.
