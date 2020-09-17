Broker's call: Pidilite Industries (Neutral)

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
Motilal Oswal
Pidilite Industries (Neutral)
Target: ₹1,385
CMP: ₹1,492.95
In a presentation in our Annual Global Investor Conference recently, Bharat Puri – MD of Pidilite Industries, highlighted two factors that could drive transformational change at the company level:
‘Growth’ and ‘Pioneer’ categories would lead to contribution -- increasing from around one-third of sales combined to around half of sales over the next three to four years. This would provide significant impetus to the topline over the medium term, something that has been lacking in recent years; and
Technology implementation in distribution in recent years is boosting efficiency and elevating distributor ROI, enabling the company to retain channel loyalty in the current uncertain times.
We maintain a neutral rating on the stock from a one-year perspective on account of fair valuations (58.5x FY22 EPS) and uncertain near-term recovery, especially in the B2B part of the business approximately 15 per cent of sales).
However, initiatives to grow the Growth and Pioneer categories could go a long way in revitalising medium-term sales and earnings growth, which have dropped significantly in the past four years.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
193 series of tax-free bonds issued by 14 infrastructure finance companies from FY12 to FY16 are listed and ...
In Thane, Navi-Mumbai, Raigad, the circle rates have been raised between 1.42% and 3%. In certain regions, ...
Investors with a short-term horizon can buy the stock of Hindustan Oil Exploration at current levels. Since ...
The equity-oriented hybrid scheme will invest 65-100% in equity across market caps
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
Star Sports, official broadcasters to the event, has unveiled its first television commercial for the Dream ...
It’s logical for marketers to bat with the world’s richest cricket league, but how many have had a good ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...