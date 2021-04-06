Broker's call: Piramal Enterprises (Buy)

The answer is blowing in the wind
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
ICICI Securities
Piramal Enterprises (Buy)
Target: ₹2,278
CMP: ₹1744.50
Piramal Enterprises’ (PEL) wholly owned pharma subsidiary Piramal Pharma Ltd (PPL) has announced the acquisition of Hemmo Pharma for an upfront cash consideration of ₹775 crore and additional milestone linked payments.
PPL believes that Hemmo’s forte in peptide API manufacturing will not only complement the existing contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) business but also provide additional growth opportunity as well as provide vertical integration led benefits. In our assumption, the deal is valued at 7 times of FY21 sales and 20 times of FY21 EV/EBITDA.
We expect Hemmo to grow its revenue at a CAGR of 30 per cent over FY21-FY23. We remain positive on PPL’s unique positioning in the pharma business with its CDMO services and critical care products.
We expect PPL’s revenue to CAGR at 15.2 per cent over FY21-FY23 led by 16.7 per cent CAGR in CDMO, 13 per cent CAGR in CHG and 12.5 per cent CAGR in OTC business. Operating leverage would aid margin growth at 29.5 per cent during the same period. Margins would gradually expand to nearly 25 per cent by FY23.
We maintain Buy with a revised target price of ₹2,278/share (earlier: ₹2,265).
The George brothers’ Avatar small wind turbine is generating electricity for troops in Leh
The Spanish flu (1918) devastated a port city like Mumbai. Could the lessons help as we brace for a second ...
Though the number is still woefully small, the good news is that more Indian companies are auditing their ...
Post-pandemic, airlines may have to combine punctuality with heightened passenger services, including safety, ...
Reading continuation chart parttern will tell you
The NSC, PPF and Sukanya Samriddhi are good options
Banks will revert to old NPA reporting format, which may impact their financials
Await cues from global market for further direction
A model rehabilitation project for 100 families of rescued bonded labourers kicks off in Tiruvannamalai, ...
A magazine produced by children living in Firozabad’s slums is turning the lens on the practice of child ...
It’s been over a year since the epidemic began reshaping all our lives. Amidst the chaos and despair, some of ...
The uncertainty and upheaval engendered by the pandemic and the lockdowns across the world have led to the ...
Marketers are padded up, sponsorship deals have been struck, and campaigns are rolling out. Now let the games ...
And what marketers can possibly do to bring it back in our lives
The agency has changed form over the years but its lustre has not dimmed
Media Factory has purchased the majority stake held by Sam and Lara Balsara of Madison World in Madison Media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...