Broker's call: PNC Infratech (Buy)

Target: ₹425

CMP: ₹245.10

PNC Infratech’s (PNC) Q3 FY22 earnings missed estimates due to lower than expected execution/margins. Recurring PAT grew 16.3 per cent y-o-y to ₹120 crore (estimate: ₹140 crore).

Reported PAT declined by 22 per cent y-o-y to ₹81 crore as it includes impairment of investment of ₹Rs39 crore in Ghaziabad Aligarh project (we don’t rule out some additional write-off upon deal closure).

Due to weak order inflows of ₹2,340 crore (L1 position) YTDFY22, PNC’s backlog has moderated to ₹Rs14,400 crore (2.3x TTM revenues). It is confident of pickup in order accretion in Q4 and targets order wins of ₹4,000-5,000 crore having bid for projects of ₹17,000 crore (likely to open by March 2022).

We expect revenue/EPS CAGR of 15 per cent each over FY22-24. Monetisation of Ghaziabad-Aligarh is nearing completion.

We estimate revenue/EPS CAGR of 15 per cent each for PNC over FY22-24 driven by its existing order backlog and expected order inflows. Robust cash position and operating cash flows should be adequate to fund the outstanding equity commitments of HAM projects.

Growth visibility is moderate and is likely to strengthen with expected inflows in Q4 FY22