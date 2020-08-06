Broker’s call: Prima Plastics (Buy)

Equity99.com

Prima Plastics: (Buy)

Target: ₹110

CMP: ₹64.75

Prima Plastics is one of the leading exporters of plastic moulded furniture from India. The company has entered in aluminium composite panel (ACP) market and from that it is making efforts to cater to the real estate market and has established a brand called ‘Aluma’.

The product range of the company includes chairs, stool, baby chairs, dining tables, teapoys, trolley and other products such as planters, shoe rack, fridge stand and baby rocker.

Prima Plastics has presence across India with a robust distribution network of distributor and dealers. It has two plants in West Africa and one plant in Central America, which make it a globally accepted plastic products manufacturer. Plastic furniture being a heavy product in nature, wide presence helps in lowering costs.

Prima Plastics has been consistent in adding value added plastic products in its product bouquet. It has a wide range of consumer based plastic furniture products, but it has also gone beyond consumers and added plastic products for the government needs.