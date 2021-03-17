Broker’s Call: Sell Indus Towers

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Reliance Securities
Target: ₹201
CMP: ₹254.25
The tenancy ratio of erstwhile Bharti Infratel — now known as Indus Tower after a scheme of amalgamation — peaked in FY17 to 2.34x and sharply fell to 1.87x in FY19, owing to mass exit of co-location after merger of Vodafone and Idea Cellular. Non-linear co-location addition has continued since FY19, which led to the tenancy ratio touching a 10-year low of 1.82x in Q3FY21.
As the 5G launch in India is a couple of years away, telecom companies are working on the Open-RAN (Radio Access Network) model to minimise capex and focus on revenue-linked capacity creation. As these deployments are unlikely to support sharing models, the role of tower companies will diminish to being utility infrastructure providers. Thus, the linear tenancy is unlikely to witness any meaningful upside for Indus in the next three years.
The erstwhile Bharti Infratel was charging ₹39,581 monthly rental per tenancy in FY19, which rose to a record ₹44,845 in Q3FY21 on the back of exit charges. The implied rental of Tower Infrastructure Trust is lower than that of Indus, which rules out any incremental rise in rental rate, going forward.
As the exit penalty is expected to end by H2-FY23E, we expect the downward pressure on the rental front to continue.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
BL Research Bureau Backed by steady foreign inflows, the rupee has been gradually appreciating since the ...
Given the huge medical expenses related to critical illnesses, targeted insurance policies for the same could ...
Key resistances limit the rally in Sensex, Nifty 50; stay watchful
No change in residency status conditions for FY21 for those stranded here due to Covid-19
The pandemic has rewritten the norms of engagement with the internet — from a mere ‘add-on’ it has grown to be ...
A mother struggles with fears of mortality and the meaning of existence through a year of death and disease
Looking back at a pandemic-induced lockdown — announced in March 2020 — with stark images of isolation ...
On his first day in Tihar, Ghandy found Afzal Guru standing at the gate of the cell to greet him
Comfort, convenience, value, safety — and not necessarily the colour pink — but do brands deliver?
46.5% respondents took to BNPL for the first time during Covid-19 period; edtech courses, consumer durables, ...
Why and how marketers have used camels, and left us thirsting for more
Start-up SALT wants to break feminine stereotypes around money, and is asking women to reassert agency
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...