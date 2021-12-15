Broker's call: Shriram Transport Fin (Buy)

Greenfield airports on a slippery runway
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
HDFC Securities
Shriram Transport Fin (Buy)
Target: ₹1,552
CMP: ₹1,384.75
Shriram Group announced the long-awaited re-jig of its group structure, while the non-lending subsidiaries (general insurance and life insurance) would be placed outside the merged entity, Shriram City Union Finance (SCUF) and Shriram Capital are slated to be folded into Shriram Transport (SHTF) to form Shriram Finance (the proposed merged entity).
At Monday’s closing price, the share-swap ratio indicates a favourable ratio for SCUF.
While the re-jig was inevitable, we believe the proposed merger is unlikely to generate meaningful revenue or opex benefits, and the super-app strategy entails significant execution risk. Despite the high likelihood of regulatory clearance, our forecasts for FY22-FY23 remain unchanged. We maintain ‘Add’ with an unchanged target price of ₹1,552; in fact, we expect CIFC, our conviction pick, to benefit indirectly from the merger overhang as SHTF prioritises integration over its flagship business.
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
Covid tip: pick the last seat because “nobody coughs backwards”
Dusting off a forgotten technology that promises to aid hydrogen production, cut emissions to net-zero by ...
You may be unable to carry your long position till the underlying moves closer to the short strike
Here’s a low-down on noteworthy changes in the ITR filing process. Read on to know how you can beat the ...
The price band of MapmyIndia IPO is ₹1,000-1,033 a share, valuing at EV/EBITDA of around 94 times
SME stocks are seeing increased traffic right now. Here’s a reality check for investors wanting to hit the ...
A book that explores how work became the central organizational principle of our societies
Gautam Bhatia’s second novel The Horizon, a deeply satisfying sequel to his speculative fictional book The ...
Craig Whitlock’s book The Afghanistan Papers looks beyond the rhetoric to delve into all that went wrong
Entrepreneurship as well as advertising played an important part in India’s history and Ramya Ramamurthy's ...
Reflections from a consumer on an unusual, challenging, interesting, roller coaster year in the world of ...
Indian start-up OneRare is a NFT Economy game that is building the food metaverse, involving elements of food, ...
A quick recap on how brands fared on Twitter in 2021
A quick look at the developments in retail, social media and ads for the year 2021
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...