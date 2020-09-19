Stocks

Broker's call: Star Cement (Buy)

| Updated on September 18, 2020 Published on September 19, 2020

Centrum Broking

Star Cement (Buy)

Target ₹101

CMP: ₹88.70

Star Cement revenues fell by 37 per cent y-o-y to ₹292 crore (marginally lower than our estimates) impacted by lower cement volume that fell 38 per cent y-oy.

Effectively EBITDA fell by approximately 42 per cent to ₹65.30 crore while EBITDA/tn was higher at ₹1,455/tn (+3 per cent).

PAT fell nearly 47 per cent y-o-y to ₹44.20 crore (₹83.90 crore in Q1-FY20). We expect cost benefits post the Siliguri grinding unit commissioning (early Q3-FY21) and with availability of domestic coal and lower logistic cost to reflect in the earnings H2-FY21 onwards.

The earnings will be impacted in the short term due to the current challenging business environment. However, we feel the company with its leadership position in the North-east markets, relatively better earnings visibility (availability of domestic coal and refurbishment of Meghalaya units) will help earnings improvement from 2HFY21 onwards.

We retain our FY21/FY22 earnings at ₹4.7/₹8.2 and our Buy rating with a target price of ₹101 (earlier ₹99) valuing the stock at the replacement cost of ₹7.5 billion/tonne and at 8.3x EV/EBITDA FY22 earnings.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on September 19, 2020
Star Cement Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.