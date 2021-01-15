Broker's call: Suprajit Engineering (Buy)

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
JM Financial
Suprajit Engineering (Buy)
Target: ₹280
CMP: ₹212.85
Suprajit Engineering Ltd (SEL) is a key beneficiary of robust production growth in domestic 2W/4W segments with 45 per cent + revenue exposure and high market share in cables and bulbs. As per our checks, domestic after market segment is also witnessing strong demand.
The US non-automotive cable business is benefitting from healthy order book as OEMs ramp-up. Second round of Covid infections have slowed momentum in EU. However, as per estimates, 15 per cent y-o-y growth is expected in EU light vehicle production during CY21. The management has highlighted that the current product offerings will remain relevant for EVs.
SEL has consistently passed on commodity price hike to the OEMs. Long-term margin expansion will be driven by restructuring of international entities and cost reduction initiatives.
We expect revenue/EPS CAGR of 8.6 per cent/14.4 per cent over FY20-23E. Strong cash flows and minimal capex requirement would further strengthen its robust balance sheet.
We roll forward to Mar’22 (Sep’21 earlier) with a fair value of ₹280/share (1-yr forward PE of 20x). Continued under-performance at restructured international subsidiaries and currency movement are the key risks to our call.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Option price falls more than it rises for the same change in underlying
A long-term vacation here is worth a check-in
The fund delivered a return of 31.5% in 2020 compared with the category’s 15.5%
Care Health Insurance’s new rider offers no great benefit. We review its pros and cons
In these isolated times when people yearn for a slice of the familiar, amateur and professional chefs are ...
While good writing wars against the cliché, television gives it a natural home
India is ready with two vaccines to beat the deadliest virus of recent times. The immunisation drive, however, ...
The storming of the Capitol on January 6 could be the prelude to yet another chapter in the US’s long and ...
Digital is becoming dominant media, but are companies and their ad agencies transforming fast enough to make a ...
Slow Network, promoted by journalist-lyricist Neelesh Misra, pushes rural products and experiences
How marketers can use the traditional exchange of festive wishes meaningfully
For Fortune, a brand celebrating its 20th anniversary, it was a rude shock to become the butt of social media ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...