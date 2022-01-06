Broker's call: Tarsons Products (Buy)

VW’s Tiguan returns to complete quartet of SUVs
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
HDFC Securities
Tarsons Products (Buy)
Target: ₹724
CMP: ₹647.95
Tarsons Products Ltd is among the leading companies to manufacture and supply laboratory plastic ware products. There has been an increasing trend of using plastic ware in laboratories given that it is superior in terms of shelf life, handling, and safety benefits. Plastic labware products are expected to grow at CAGR of 10.5 per cent over 2020-2025 as compared to overall 4.9 per cent growth in labware products, thereby increasing its share to 67 per cent from 52 per cent currently.
TPL is expanding its footprint both in the domestic market as well as overseas markets. Increasing tariffs levied by US and tightening of environmental protection norms on Chinese goods are also benefitting companies like TPL as India is proving to be a cost-effective alternative to China.
The company has proven its mettle as it manufactures for many private US and European labels while selling under its own brand in Middle East, Asia and Africa regions. It possesses healthy margins with strong return ratios and likely to be debt free in couple of years.
TPL raised ₹150 crore through an IPO and would utilise the proceeds for repayment of borrowings and expanding its facilities to increase its product portfolio.
Premium 5-seat SUV makes a comeback. Can it bring some excitement into the segment?
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
Markets in 2021 were in no mood for a breather. After defying sceptics with a 15 per cent gain in CY2020, the ...
This strategy will help you reinvest at higher rates sooner rather than later
Rising inflation across all regions can boost gold as it is seen as a natural hedge
Sensex and Nifty 50 could find a bottom in the third quarter and fresh bounce towards end of year
In Raj Kapoor, The Master At Work , Rahul Rawail presents little known aspects of the maverick film-maker, ...
Concern for the planet and society was never on the corporate agenda in a big way; that will now seriously ...
The telling of vaccine rollouts from HIV to SARS-CoV2 virus is a true adventure story of our times
Anupama Chopra’s book A Place in my Heart is a delightful insider’s view of the Indian film industry as a ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...