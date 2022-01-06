Broker's call: Tarsons Products (Buy)

HDFC Securities

Tarsons Products (Buy)

Target: ₹724

CMP: ₹647.95

Tarsons Products Ltd is among the leading companies to manufacture and supply laboratory plastic ware products. There has been an increasing trend of using plastic ware in laboratories given that it is superior in terms of shelf life, handling, and safety benefits. Plastic labware products are expected to grow at CAGR of 10.5 per cent over 2020-2025 as compared to overall 4.9 per cent growth in labware products, thereby increasing its share to 67 per cent from 52 per cent currently.

TPL is expanding its footprint both in the domestic market as well as overseas markets. Increasing tariffs levied by US and tightening of environmental protection norms on Chinese goods are also benefitting companies like TPL as India is proving to be a cost-effective alternative to China.

The company has proven its mettle as it manufactures for many private US and European labels while selling under its own brand in Middle East, Asia and Africa regions. It possesses healthy margins with strong return ratios and likely to be debt free in couple of years.

TPL raised ₹150 crore through an IPO and would utilise the proceeds for repayment of borrowings and expanding its facilities to increase its product portfolio.