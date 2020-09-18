Broker's call: Tata Power (Buy)

How to easily do your own contact tracing
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
CLSA
Tata Power (Buy)
Target: ₹74
CMP: ₹56.70
Indian mid- and small-cap utility stocks rose 4-7 per cent, following the securities regulator's decision to modify the scheme characteristics of $19 billion in multi-cap mutual funds (MCMF) to allocate a higher 75 per cent against 65 per cent of assets in equities, with a minimum 25 per cent each in mid- and small-cap companies.
The start of power reform in Q2FY21 with a blend of liquidity injections and structural measures to fix weak discom financials, renewable-led growth, de-levered balance sheets, growing profitability and inexpensive valuations (20-22 per cent discount to SOTP) are catalysts to buy mid and small-cap utility stocks such as JSW Energy, Tata Power and CESC.
After guiding for 42 per cent y-o-y debt reduction through the divestiture of $2.5 billion in assets in FY21, Tata Power
announced corporate restructuring. This will unleash huge tax breaks.
Tata Power is on track to monetise its 2.6GW in RE assets through a private InvIT. The transfer of assets to the InvIT should allow Tata Power to churn capital and reduce net debt by 39 per cent and improve debt-to-equity from 1.8x to 1x post-InvIT.
Daybook is a passcode-protected personal diary, journal and notes app designed to record activities, ...
The pandemic may just have given tablets a new lease of life. People want them for work-from-home or for ...
The manufacture and delivery of aircraft has slowed down over the last six months because of Covid-19. Ashwini ...
During the pandemic, Indian carriers flew repatriation flights to unscheduled destinations. Can one-off trips ...
With an interest rate of 8.5-9% and a tenure of 12-36 months, the scheme has a relatively low credit rating
₹1083 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1070105510951110 Initiate fresh short positions with a tight stop-loss if ...
The stock of Hikal jumped 9.3 per cent accompanied by extra-ordinary volume on Thursday, breaking above a key ...
The guarantor should ask the loan applicant to opt for loan protection cover
The spice that banishes blandness and stodginess from food once launched a thousand ships and territory ...
It’s a market with a voracious appetite for translated works. Publishers race to outbid each other and ...
Several major writers — Tagore, Nabokov and Beckett, among others — translated their works to English, but not ...
There are two options before the government: Pursue a bold reform agenda to resuscitate the economy, or let it ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...