Broker's call: Tata Power (Outperformer)

DAM Capital
Tata Power (Outperformer)
Target: ₹151
CMP: ₹102.90
Tata Power had guided for monetisation of renewable through InvITs. However, it now believes that tailwinds are in favour for the renewables and ancillary businesses and thereby could fetch higher valuations. As a result, it is looking for other options to monetise its assets. We expect market to ascribe higher valuation to segregated portfolio of clean energy businesses on back of a) asset light b) higher growth expectations and c) ESG compliant portfolio.
Tata Power has decided to pursue options to explore higher valuations (compared to INVIT) for its clean energy assets. The growth and outlook of new businesses have improved over last 12 months. Additionally, we believe the macro environment has become favourable for clean and energy businesses which is expected to yield better valuations.
Moreover, sale of shipping business, defence, Cennergi and rights issue has reduced the leverage. Besides, we believe Tata Power’s focus on building asset light businesses is likely to improve return ratios in medium term.
The stock is trading at 16x FY23 P/E. We reiterate Outperformer rating on the stock with a target price of ₹151.
However, the key risk is unfavourable market conditions for price discovery.
