Broker's call: Tata Steel (Buy)

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Anand Rathi
Tata Steel (Buy)
Target: ₹1,437
CMP: ₹1,178.65
Tata Steel consolidated revenue for Q4-FY21, increased by 19 per cent q-o-q and 39 per cent y-o-y to ₹49,980 crore. EBITDA grew by about 48 per cent q-o-q and 204.9 per cent y-o-y ₹14,180 crore with strong underlying performance in both India and Europe.
India operations, which includes standalone Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products, generated revenues of ₹30,100 crore, which translated to a 19 per cent q-o-q and 54 per cent y-o-y growth.
During the quarter, company achieved best ever quarterly crude steel production of 4.75 million tons in India. So, FY21 production was lower due to the pandemic driven disruptions in the first quarter. However, company achieved highest ever annual delivery volumes of 17.31 million tons in India and a quarterly deliveries improved 16 per cent on year-on-year basis to 4.67 million tons. In Q4-FY21, management achieved highest ever quarterly delivery volumes in Automotive and Special Products segment.
Company delivered strong financial performance with strong revenue growth and margin expansion along with solid free cash flow. Strong recovery in India business, efficient working capital management coupled with sharp capital allocation should improve prospects further.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Besides cutting the greenhouse gas, the method’s use of magnesium makes it ideal for producing rocket fuel on ...
Most significant improvements are to distribution and cylinder heads
Merc’s A 35 AMG proves that small can still be fun in the world of sports cars
The pandemic has touched each of our lives in one way or the other. Aside of managing our health and emotions, ...
With markets continuing to see-saw, here are four MFs you can count on, to tide over the volatility
The ultra rich now have a wider basket of market-linked debentures to choose from
It has two new features — special exit value option and premium break option
Musicians looking forward to a concert-filled 2021 are largely in despair, but some are hoping to make the ...
Now that physical meetings with counsellors and doctors are no longer a safe option, caregivers of dementia ...
What does the father of a soon-to-be film-maker do to patch up their fragile relationship? Head for a road ...
On this day in 1886, pharmacist John Pemberton first sold a carbonated beverage that he called Coca-Cola. This ...
India is steadily acquiring a taste for plant-based meat substitutes, a billion-dollar industry worldwide
How ‘misbehaviour’ is relevant to effective marketing
Doodles can infuse more creativity into marketing presentations
Aditya Birla Fashion’s Van Heusen brand is looking to dress up in denims. Its new sub-brand Denim Labs, it ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...