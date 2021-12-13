Broker's call: TCS (Buy)

Motilal Oswal

TCS (Buy)

Target: ₹4,220

CMP:₹3,610.10

IT services companies should see acceleration in structural growth over the medium term as corporates embark on a multi-year cloud-led upgrade cycle. This shift in the business model should lead to a substantial increase (5 per cent revenue v/s 3 per cent historically) in the tech budgets of enterprise clients, adding 5-6 per cent incremental growth for the industry.

Growth in the cloud would anchor this phase of technology spending, which would see a mid to high teen growth rate. Along with continued double-digit growth in digital services, this should more than compensate for the decline in traditional services. In our view, TCS is among the best positioned companies to benefit from this structural spending uptick, and hence are upgrading the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating. We expect TCS to benefit from sustained growth given its 1) strong organic capabilities, 2) diverse vertical and geographic presence, 3) deal win momentum, and 4) strong headcount additions.

While the current sector valuation is ahead of historical levels, the strong growth environment and increased visibility should more than justify it. We see current valuations at 26x FY24 as reasonable given its sustained growth, industry-high margins and return ratio profile, and strong track record of supply-side management.