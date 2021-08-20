Broker's call: Ujjivan SFB (Sell)

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
Emkay Global
Ujjivan SFB (Sell)
Target: ₹17
CMP: ₹19.7
Key takeaways from the Ujjivan SFB concall amid the resignation of Nitin Chugh, MD & CEO: Though the press release indicated that Chugh's (ex-Digi-Banking Head at HDFCB) resignation was due to personal reasons, the impression from the call was that it was mainly due to the bank’s persistent underperformance on the asset-quality front, delayed recognition/correction of NPAs in MFI, and large-scale attrition at the lower-middle level.
In our view, apart from the bank's underperformance, some niggling issues with the old management and his incompatible new-age management style in the still MFI-dominated old school bank, could also have contributed to the resignation.
We believe that the bank's early-stage faltered strategy to mobilise deposits from MFI customers, lack of credible leadership to manage the liability business, and higher dependence on the vulnerable MFI business have led to its current status as a troubled SFB. The Covid-induced disruption aggravated its asset-quality problems. We believe the bank will take time to emerge from these issues.
Given the management-related uncertainty, weak liability profile, persistent asset-quality issues and sub-par return ratios, we retain our Sell rating on Ujjivan SFB and cut our TP from ₹23 to ₹17. We also downgrade Ujjivan Financial Services (holdco) to Sell from Hold, while reducing the TP to ₹160 from ₹217.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Are your aspirations and financial literacy on similar lines? Read on to find out
Factors to keep in mind for ‘Financial Independence, Retire Early’ aspirants
The scheme has been a long-term underperformer in mid-cap fund space
The company is geared up to deliver healthy revenue growth as government pushes for higher gas usage
In every statement made by anybody of any consequence, the main concern is about the fate of Afghan women ...
A nostalgic look at the vintage Vageeswari camera invented in Alappuzha — back in focus as it is spotlighted ...
Pandit Ravi Shankar and George Harrison pulled off a coup of sorts when they managed to get Bob Dylan, Eric ...
A poet responds to the emerging crisis in Afghanistan the only way she knows — with words
The company takes its biscuit lovers down nostalgia lane
Mental health issues in public, gender equality and sustainability have come to the fore
It has been a short lived innings for Twitter’s Fleets – the vanishing posts modelled on Instagram’s Stories ...
Film maker Ram Madhvani, who has acclaimed films like Neerja and the hit web series Aarya , under his belt is ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...