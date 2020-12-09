Broker's call: UTI Asset

Stocks

UTI Asset Management company is India’s eighth-largest MF asset manager. Its equity performance is improving (40.6 per cent outperforming AUM, +1,285 bps vs. Mar-20) and market share stabilising (4.7 per cent, +34bps vs. Mar-20), which should drive flows and revenue growth.

UTI AMC has been an agency driven, given that it was established as Unit Trust of India - this is reflected even today as IFAs contribute a 60.3 per cent share in equity AUM vs. HDFCAMC’s 41.2 per cent.

UTIAM also has a larger proportion of AUM i.e., 24.5 per cent from B-30 locations; HDFCAMC/NAM are at 14.2/18.2 per cent. This makes for a more granular AUM and gives the company a better bargaining power.

We expect FY20-23 revenue CAGR of 7.5 per cent along with improving staff costs (27.0 bps of AAUM in FY21 to 21.6 bps in FY23) to drive operating profits at a CAGR of 13.8 per cent. The key industry risks are any macro slowdown, equity bear market, or a disproportionate growth in passives. Company-specific risks include any negative performance surprises, inability to execute (i.e., reduce costs), adverse judgments on ongoing pension-related labour litigation, and continued selling of shares by promoters after the expiry of lock-in.

