Broker's call: UTI Asset

Oppo Enco W31: Wireless little wonders with good sound and features
For something that doesn’t cost much, these earbuds are smart, look cool and have some punch to them
HDFC Securities
UTI Asset (Buy)
Target: ₹650
CMP: ₹564.75
UTI Asset Management company is India’s eighth-largest MF asset manager. Its equity performance is improving (40.6 per cent outperforming AUM, +1,285 bps vs. Mar-20) and market share stabilising (4.7 per cent, +34bps vs. Mar-20), which should drive flows and revenue growth.
UTI AMC has been an agency driven, given that it was established as Unit Trust of India - this is reflected even today as IFAs contribute a 60.3 per cent share in equity AUM vs. HDFCAMC’s 41.2 per cent.
UTIAM also has a larger proportion of AUM i.e., 24.5 per cent from B-30 locations; HDFCAMC/NAM are at 14.2/18.2 per cent. This makes for a more granular AUM and gives the company a better bargaining power.
We expect FY20-23 revenue CAGR of 7.5 per cent along with improving staff costs (27.0 bps of AAUM in FY21 to 21.6 bps in FY23) to drive operating profits at a CAGR of 13.8 per cent. The key industry risks are any macro slowdown, equity bear market, or a disproportionate growth in passives. Company-specific risks include any negative performance surprises, inability to execute (i.e., reduce costs), adverse judgments on ongoing pension-related labour litigation, and continued selling of shares by promoters after the expiry of lock-in.
