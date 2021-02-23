Broker's call: VA Tech Wabag (Buy)

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Geojit Financial
VA Tech Wabag (Buy)
Target: ₹288
CMP: ₹257.30
VA Tech Wabag Ltd is a Chennai based Multinational, providing solutions on water recycling and reuse for municipal and corporate clients. Current order backlog stands at ₹10,712 crore with order intake of ₹971 crore during the quarter.
Company registered better than expected revenue of ₹796 crore registering a growth of 17.2 per cent y-o-y and 30.8 per cent q-o-q. We expect revenue to grow at a CAGR of 11.7 per cent over FY20-23. Increased government focus on water recycling and higher budgetary spend will boost the order intake going forward.
Debt level has shown significant reduction and stands at ₹383 crore against ₹482 crore in FY20 and ₹392 crore in Q2-FY21. We expect further decline in debt level due to improved revenue generation.
Considering the positive outlook of the water treatment industry and expected revenue rebound along with improving cash position, we value the stock at 1 year forward PE of 10.5x its FY23E earnings with a target price of ₹288, and upgrade our rating to Buy.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
With initial public offerings galore, we give you a cheat sheet to score some good grades
₹1548 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1535152015601575 Fresh long positions can be initiated with a stiff ...
The key indices have retreated from theirs record levels; downside pressure could continue
Biggest risk in selling funds in a rising scenario is exiting early and missing out on further gains
After facing severe droughts for several years, farmers in western Maharashtra have turned the corner through ...
Padma Shri awardee Ramachandra Pulavar — the 12th generation exponent of Tholpavakoothu in his family — on ...
Against considerable odds, Drishyam 2 delivers a story that’s just as good as — if not better than — the ...
Studies have shown that dance exercises may help people cope with chronic lung problems
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...