Broker's call: Vedanta (Buy)

Emkay Global

Vedanta (Buy)

Target: ₹170

CMP: ₹137.80

Cairn India Holdings Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Vedanta, has provided a loan of ₹2,311 crore to promoter entity Vedanta Resources (Ved Plc) which can extend up to ₹7,905 crore ($1.05 billion) in loans and guarantees. Contours of the transaction are awaited.

Vedanta is treating this loan as cash in its books, even though the money has been transferred outside its books, which we believe is not the best way of accounting loans given to parent.

Management has reduced ₹42.76/share of book value in Vedanta Ltd books through the write-off of a substantial portion of the O&G book despite Brent hovering around $43/bbl. But advance given to promoter entity KCM is treated as recoverable despite the appointment of a provisional liquidator in KCM.

Maintain Buy with a revised target price of ₹170 as delisting price target as we remove the 30 per cent holding company discount which we applied in the past for the valuation of Vedanta as a listed entity on SoTP basis. Ignoring the O&G provisioning, the book value should be ₹189.63/share.