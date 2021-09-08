Broker's call: Zomato (Buy)

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Kotak Securities
Zomato (Buy)
Target: ₹175
CMP: ₹141.25
Zomato offers a wide array of online food services including online food delivery, advertisement, user-generated content and other dine-out services. The platform attracted 32 million MAUs and acquired 68 per cent of its new customers in FY-21 organically on account of rich content of restaurant listings on the platform. While Zomato was a relatively late entrant into the food delivery business, its sheer execution capability and technological prowess have led it to become one of the two leading food services platforms in the country.
Rise in income levels, evolving tastes and preferences will drive a greater demand for food delivery in the future. This will manifest in strong growth in users on food delivery platforms as well as in ordering frequencies.
We thus model healthy 55 per cent revenue CAGR for Zomato over FY2021-24 and 36 per cent revenue CAGR over FY2021-30.
We initiate coverage on Zomato with Buy rating and FV of ₹175. Our FV is based on a DCF based valuation of the core food services business, to which we separately add the value of Zomato’s stake in Grofers and associated value creation and cash. Our FV implies FY2024 EV/adjusted sales multiple of 13X, a sharp premium to global peers, as we expect Zomato’s future growth and potential entry into other businesses to trump revenue growth of peers.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Here are four reasons why the buzz around them may be overdone
Capturing target upside potential even as underlying moves up
The logic for investing may be very different for those over 65 years of age
Clean repayment record so far, but some stress visible in operations in the near-to-medium term
A first person account of how a hobby became a small business during the pandemic
From cauliflower cakes, sushi cakes to prawn cakes, international and regional cuisines have a range of ...
As new regulations make it imperative to walk the talk on energy efficiency and eco friendliness, a bunch of ...
The Yacht Club of Hyderabad isn’t merely producing sailing champions but opening doors of opportunity to ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...