Broker's call: Zomato (Buy)

Scripting a survival
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Choice Broking
Zomato (Buy)
Target: ₹175
CMP: ₹136.65
Zomato is an online food delivery company which is used to search for restaurants, order food, book a table etc. Restaurant partners are provided with marketing tools which enables them to acquire customers, and an efficient delivery service where delivery partners get flexible earning opportunities. Apart from all this, it operates Hyperpure which supplies high quality ingredients and kitchen products to restaurant partners.
It witnessed a robust growth of 32.5 per cent CAGR in monthly active users, 96.2 per cent CAGR in monthly transacting users, and 92.3 per cent CAGR in gross order value (GOV) over FY18–FY21. However, on account of pandemic led lockdown, FY21 saw a dip in revenue led by a fall in GOV.
According to our estimates, Zomato’s GOV is expected to grow at 31.8 per cent CAGR over FY21–FY25, on the back of increased household penetration, monthly transacting users and order frequencies. Average order value is likely to remain in the range of ₹400–450 during the period. The company has improved its unit economics significantly on the back of higher commission charges and lower discounts for promotion. Their asset-light model with strong customer base gives them an opportunity to further improve their unit economics leading to higher contribution margins.
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
Mathew Joseph, COO of FreshToHome, has honed the art of fishmongering
The story behind the vaccine development and the dose of innovation the Ellas have brought to India’s biotech ...
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Its valuation premium versus Accenture is unwarranted
A flexible, effective and cost-efficient structure in succession and incapacitation planning
We find out if they walked the talk and what’s in store for these stocks
While you should have other liquid investments for emergency, knowing withdrawal rules helps
'What’s Your Story? The Essential Business – Storytelling Handbook' emphasises that technology or new tools or ...
After every Air India flight that JRD Tata took, he would send notes to the management, summarizing his ...
A book that can appeal to today’s contemporary young woman without being overwhelming
Two planes, three pilots and three mechanics was what it took to start Tata Airlines.
How the classical vocalist got audiences singing to his tune, 30 seconds at a time, is a case study in ...
The FMCG behemoth’s CMD Sanjiv Mehta on how it is using personalisation to change the assortment at every ...
Quick Smart Wash seeks to expand horizons and find new niches in the laundry business
Announces launch of Dentsu gaming
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...