Broker's call

Prabhudas Lilladher
Nocil
Target: ₹251
CMP: ₹201.95
We increase our estimates for FY22/23 as we increase our volume and realisation assumptions. Demand environment improved in domestic and international markets, given strong tyre demand coupled with improving pricing environment that augurs well for the space. For FY21, volumes improved 14 per cent y-o-y as company maximised volumes post capacity expansion. However, intense competition meant revenues were up only 9 per cent to ₹920 crore.
The company passed on RM prices effective January and took further hikes in April 21, to help improve margins. Also, management reiterated GM of 50 per cent over the medium term. Volume maximisation strategy is in line with China Sunsine policy, which prioritises volumes. We remain structurally positive on the company as Nocil remains a play on operating leverage in a recovering demand environment. Nocil is one of the largest rubber chemicals player globally with capacity of 110,000 tons including intermediaries. Rising clamour to diversify supplies away from China can open many opportunities for Nocil.
Also, limited capacity addition by global players, ex Chinese, will mean Nocil is well placed to capitalise on any demand recovery.
We reiterate our Buy with a target price of ₹251 (₹182).
