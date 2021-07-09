BSE acted as catalyst in helping India create $3 trillion in wealth: Ashishkumar Chauhan

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
BSE has acted as a catalyst for investments and helped in the creation of $3 trillion wealth since it was set up in 1875, its chief Ashishkumar Chauhan said on Friday.
Over the years, the exchange has been able to create trust among investors’ community that will help India to achieve double digit annual growth in the time to come, he added.
BSE, formerly Bombay Stock Exchange, is the world’s fastest stock exchange with a speed of 6 microseconds.
It provides an efficient and transparent market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, commodity derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds and stock lending and borrowing.
“BSE has acted as a catalyst for investments and wealth creation for the entire India over 147 years since it was set up,” Chauhan said on the occasion of the exchange’s 147th Foundation Day.
He, further, said that success of BSE's efforts can be seen in more than 7.2 crore investor accounts, more than 4,700 listed companies and over $3 trillion of equities markets capitalisation.
“BSE has been able to create the trust and comfort over the time spanning 19th, 20th and 21st century amongst the investor community that will help India achieve double digit annual growth in the time to come,” Chauhan, who is the MD and CEO of BSE, said.
Asia’s oldest bourse is a corporatised and demutualised entity, with a broad shareholder base that includes the leading global exchange - Deutsche Bourse, as a strategic partner.
Also, BSE has a dedicated platform for trading in equities of small and medium enterprises (SMEs), besides, a dedicated MF distribution platform BSE StAR MF.
Further, the exchange in October 2018 launched commodity derivatives trading in Gold, Silver, Copper, Oman Crude Oil Guar Gum, Guar Seeds and Turmeric.
The exchange provides a host of other services to capital market participants including risk management, clearing, settlement, market data services and education.
The pandemic toll on the mental health of children, including instances of PTSD, has received too little ...
Covid-19 reminds us yet again why we cannot afford to ignore rural healthcare
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
The MCA allowing companies to conduct annual general meetings online is an opportunity for you, as an ...
Near-term supports are at 15,635 and 15,500, which could buttress the index if corrective decline occurs
With the correction in stock price, the arbitrage opportunity is diminished
If sitting on hefty gains, it is prudent to book some profits but re-investing them is key as well
A new interactive map of Maximum City plots the flora and fauna of the megapolis
The development economist, now part of Tamil Nadu’s Economic Advisory Council, says that public expenditure on ...
They are his most precious treasure at the moment. Award winning cultivator Shreekishan Suman on growing the ...
‘Arzoo’ consolidated the legendary actor’s image as the tormented lover
Ronaldo shook the world of branding when he moved two bottles of Coke for water; how will the action impact ...
Leo Burnett’s Dheeraj Sinha on the new tech-and-data enabled solutions offered by the ad agency
In the age of social media and content marketing, telling captivating brand stories is an essential art
The sombre note that shadowed advertising in the last two months has lifted going by the cheerier campaigns ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...