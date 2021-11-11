BSE-AIMA join hands for SME listing

BSE on Thursday signed a MoU with All India MSME Association (AIMA MSME), to encourage and promote listing of MSMEs and start-ups. In a release, BSE said through this MoU, AIMA MSME should assist the exchange in evaluating SMEs and start-ups for listing in BSE SME board, while also sensitising its investor network for investing in listed SMEs. Further, AIMA MSME and BSE should host joint roadshows and events for increasing the awareness among MSMEs for listing on BSE SME Board, the release added.