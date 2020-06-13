Wonder why exchanges preferred Thursday as F&O settlement!

Lend ‘Mi’ your ears
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
The BSE has decided to change the weekly expiry of contracts to Monday from Thursday in its equity derivatives segment from June 29. However, all other contracts (other than weekly contracts) would continue to expire on the last Thursday of the calendar month, BSE said in a statement. Currently, BSE has allowed derivatives trading in over 140 stocks and indices.
By shifting the settlement day, BSE is perhaps trying to attract market share in a segment which is currently completely dominated by its rival NSE.
According to BSE, equity derivatives clocked just ₹0.51 crore turnover on June 11 that too thanks to index futures. Options on index and stocks and stock futures did not elicit any interest from traders on the BSE. In contrast, turnover the NSE on June 11 was ₹31.64-lakh crore that includes the notional value of options trading.
After the SEBI-constituted JR Varma committee in 1998 suggested a methodology for risk containment measures for derivatives trading in India, the market regulator gave its nod for the exchanges to launch derivatives trading in India.
The BSE was the first to introduce derivatives trading in India on June 9, 2000, by launching futures on its flagship index BSE Sensex. Later, it commenced trading on index options (Sensex) on June 1, 2001; stock options were introduced in 31 stocks on July 9, 2001, while single stock futures entered the BSE bourse on November 9, 2002.
The NSE commenced trading in derivatives with the launch of Nifty futures on June 12, 2000, three days after the official launch of the Sensex futures. Nifty options, launched on June 4, 2001, was also after the BSE launched its Sensex option series. However, NSE became the first exchange to launch trading in options on individual securities from July 2, 2001. Futures on individual securities were introduced on November 9, 2001, one year ahead of BSE.
The NSE was also the first to launch weekly options through Bank Nifty from May 27, 2016. However, it introduced the weekly options on Nifty index only on February 19, 2019. The BSE introduced weekly F&O on stocks in equity F&O from September 19, 2019.
When F&O was launched in 2000, Indian bourses were settling trades on fixed-day weekly basis. There was no concept of rolling settlement at that time. The BSE had its settlement cycle from Monday to Friday for the cash segment. This meant that all trades that took place between Monday and Thursday had to be settled (delivery of shares to the buyers and payment of cash to the sellers) on the subsequent Friday. Similarly, on the NSE, trades had to be settled on every Tuesday.
According to market veterans, the fixed day settlement system had encouraged liquidity in the market because people could buy and sell without having to pay immediately, thus encouraging speculative activity.
Because of this fixed-day settlement for the cash segment, Mondays and Fridays (due to BSE) and Wednesdays and Tuesdays (due to NSE) had witnessed excessive volatility in the stock prices and the system was fraught with default risks.
As the exchanges wanted successful F&O roll-out without defaults or additional volatility, they preferred Thursdays, which saw relatively low cash volumes in those days, experts said. Though subsequently, Indian bourses introduced rolling settlement, initially T+5 (in December 2001) and to T+3 (2002) and now to T+2 since 2003, exchanges probably did not want to change F&O settlement due to its smooth functioning. The Thursday sentiment continued for weekly contracts too.
Worldover, exchanges follow their own settlement cycles. The expiration dates for the US stock and stock index futures contracts fall on the third Friday of every third month. Some follow the last day of the month for quarterly contracts.
With the BSE now launching Monday weekly settlement, will it induce volatility? Though one has to wait to gauge the success of this move, the chances are low unless more trades shift to the BSE.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Two new earphones from Xiaomi -- Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Redmi Earbuds S -- offer quality listening ...
Handling the organisation’s ‘resources’ in a ‘humane’ manner is the way forward for HR
Himachal Pradesh postmen delivered pension at doorstep during the lockdown
How this Alliance saves mothers and newborns by timely use of technology
Even as Mahindra & Mahindra (including MVML) posted a loss of ₹3,255 crore for the quarter ended March ...
A study by Princeton University researchers discovered 15 different types of devious tricks used by e-commerce ...
This statement will act as the Annual Information Statement of the assessee
Tracking expenses, framing goals, and a measured approach towards investments will go a long way
Liquor stores are back in business; your favourite watering holes could be next. And if you end up drinking ...
A blowout in an oil well, followed by a blaze, in Assam’s Tinsukia district brings disaster to an ...
A new book by journalist Nadeem Farooq Paracha charts the historical and political journeys of Sufism in ...
Film-maker Shoojit Sircar on his first OTT release, lockdown cooking and eating mangoes in an orchard during a ...
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
Playing on the immunity cardHamdard Laboratories, which has a varied portfolio of immunity boosters such as ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...