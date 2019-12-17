BSE freezes demat a/c of Alps Ind's promoters

Alps Industries on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has received a notice from the BSE that the exchange has frozen the demat accounts of its promoters and promoter group. According to the company, it has paid the due listing fee to BSE till FY2015·16 and had applied for delisting of its shares on June 9, 2016. But the BSE did not acted upon the requests despite various reminders. While the issue is pending with the Allahabad High Court, the BSE has resorted to freezing of accounts, it said.