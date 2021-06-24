BSE Institute inks MOU with GIFT City for training in finance and capital markets

Building equity using the integrity screen
BSE Limited’s financial services training arm, BSE Institute Limited, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with GIFT SEZ Ltd. to offer courses in finance and capital markets. GIFT SEZ houses India’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC).
Under the MOU, BSE Institute will develop, launch and conduct programs related to International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at GIFT City. Also the development leads to introduction and management of Certification Programs for the market participants at GIFT IFSC. Offering of courses to prepare candidates for international securities regulations certifications. Also it will organise seminars, knowledge series and conferences for creating awareness on IFSC and GIFT City.
Tapan Ray, MD & CEO of GIFT City, commented, “An important piece of this endeavour is to provide avenues for skill development and training in various areas of international products, offshore fund management, international bullion trading among others. We are happy to collaborate with one of India’s premiere financial institutions BSE Institute, to work on this important sector of the economy.”
Ambarish Datta, Managing Director and CEO of BSE Institute Ltd, said “An international financial services centre caters to customers outside the jurisdiction of domestic economy, dealing with flows of finance, financial products and services across borders. This requires us to build a pipeline of highly skilled professionals who are well versed with global financial regulations, and best practices. We are confident that this joint initiative will help us achieve this objective and also help establish GIFT city as one of the largest global financial hubs in the world.”
To give an impetus to financial services education and skill development, GIFT City has taken initiative to bring onboard several reputed educational institutes and offer cutting-edge courses, a statement said.
