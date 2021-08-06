Stocks

BSE Q1 net up 61%

Updated on August 06, 2021

Revenues from operations jumped 52 per cent at ₹156.95 crore

BSE on Friday posted a 61 per cent increase in consolidated net profit of ₹56.42 crore (attributable to the shareholders) at ₹53.42 crore from ₹33.15 crore in corresponding quarter of previous year. Revenues from operations jumped 52 per cent at ₹156.95 crore (₹103.22 crore).

Ashishkumar Chauhan, MD & CEO, said: “BSE has continued to show a good growth across its business segments and new initiatives taking its business volumes in various segments to its all-time highs.”

