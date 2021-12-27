Stocks

BSE: Q3, bonus meet on Feb 8

BL Chennai Bureau December 27 | Updated on December 27, 2021

The board of BSE Ltd will meet on February 8, 2022, to inter alia, consider and approve the unaudited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2021. Besides, the board will also consider a proposal for issue of bonus shares. As of September end, over 2.5 lakh retail investors held 42.51 per cent stake in the exchange. Shares of BSE closed at ₹1,837, down 1.24 per cent on the National Stock Exchange.

Published on December 27, 2021

