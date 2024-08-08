BSE Share Price Today / BSE Stock Price Today Live Updates for August 8, 2024: BSE shares gained in Thursday’s trade following its Q1 results. BSE Ltd has reported that its net profit in the June quarter was down 40 per cent at ₹264 crore against ₹440 crore logged in the same period last year. Income more than doubled to ₹674 crore (₹271 crore). Overall expenses increased to ₹348 crore (₹173 crore) as the regulatory fee paid to SEBI zoomed to ₹82 crore (₹6 crore) and clearing expenses jumped to ₹81 crore (₹5 crore). EBITDA was up at ₹284 crore (₹70 crore).
- August 08, 2024 10:12
BSE shares were up 8.08% to trade at ₹2,592.30 on the NSE as at 10.10 am.
- August 08, 2024 10:10
BSE Q1 results in focus: Here’s what BSE MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said
“We have finished the first quarter strongly, with every business line contributing to revenue and profitability. This reflects the strength of our proposition, the improvements we have made to our products and the depth of our relationships with customers,” BSE MD and CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy said.
The average daily turnover in the equity cash segment for the first quarter of FY25 stood at Rs 9,006 crore as compared to Rs 4,025 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. BSE forayed into the single stock derivatives space with effect from July 1, 2024, with a mid-month expiry or the second Thursday of the month. So far, 155 members have participated in single stock futures and 35 in single stock options.
(PTI)
- August 08, 2024 10:08
BSE share price in focus: Shares rise close to 9%
BSE stock jumps 8.57% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,604 as at 9.50 am.
- August 08, 2024 10:07
BSE Q1 results in focus: BSE net down 40% on higher regulatory charges
BSE has reported that its net profit in the June quarter was down 40 per cent at ₹264 crore against ₹440 crore logged in the same period last year.
Income more than doubled to ₹674 crore (₹271 crore). Overall expenses increased to ₹348 crore (₹173 crore) as the regulatory fee paid to SEBI zoomed to ₹82 crore (₹6 crore) and clearing expenses jumped to ₹81 crore (₹5 crore). EBITDA was up at ₹284 crore (₹70 crore)
SEBI directed the BSE to pay the regulatory fees on the ‘Annual Turnover’ considering notional value in case of option contracts from 2006-07 onwards, with interest of 15 per cent per annum.
The holding company was also asked to pay regulatory fee for the full year for FY07 against the one-quarter paid earlier.
Earlier, BSE was paying regulatory fee was computing ‘turnover’ of the option contracts, considering the value of premium traded on its platform. BSE has made a representation to SEBI to reconsider its advisory on regulatory fee. Pending finalisation of the outcome, it has made a provision of ₹170 crore.
Average daily turnover on the exchange more than doubled to ₹9,006 crore (₹4,024 crore) while average transaction cost increased to ₹75 crore (₹39 crore).
Published on August 8, 2024
