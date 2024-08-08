August 08, 2024 10:07

BSE has reported that its net profit in the June quarter was down 40 per cent at ₹264 crore against ₹440 crore logged in the same period last year.

Income more than doubled to ₹674 crore (₹271 crore). Overall expenses increased to ₹348 crore (₹173 crore) as the regulatory fee paid to SEBI zoomed to ₹82 crore (₹6 crore) and clearing expenses jumped to ₹81 crore (₹5 crore). EBITDA was up at ₹284 crore (₹70 crore)

SEBI directed the BSE to pay the regulatory fees on the ‘Annual Turnover’ considering notional value in case of option contracts from 2006-07 onwards, with interest of 15 per cent per annum.

The holding company was also asked to pay regulatory fee for the full year for FY07 against the one-quarter paid earlier.

Earlier, BSE was paying regulatory fee was computing ‘turnover’ of the option contracts, considering the value of premium traded on its platform. BSE has made a representation to SEBI to reconsider its advisory on regulatory fee. Pending finalisation of the outcome, it has made a provision of ₹170 crore.

Average daily turnover on the exchange more than doubled to ₹9,006 crore (₹4,024 crore) while average transaction cost increased to ₹75 crore (₹39 crore).

