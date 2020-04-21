BSE shifts 39 stocks to Group A; 16 to Group B

How to build your personal brand in turbulent times
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
The BSE has shifted 39 stocks from Group-B to Group-A category while 13 to Group-B from Group-A. The changes will take effect from April 24.
Interestingly, among the stocks that would be shifted to Group-B are already merged with other entities. For instance, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Syndicate Bank had already been merged with other PSU banks; GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare merged with Hindustan Unilever; Gruh Finance with Bandan Bank; Monsanto with Berger; and Bharat Financial Inclusion with IndusInd Bank.
The other stocks that are moved to Group-B are Asahi India Glass, Elgi Equipments, Jaiprakash Associates and SREI Infrastructure Finance.
Among the 39 stocks that enter Group-A include Allcargo Logistics, Arvind Fashions, Bharat Dynamics, Bank of Maharashtra, CreditAccess Grameen, Dalmia Bharat, Gayatri Projects, ITDC, KPIT Technologies, Metropolis Healthcare, Mishra Dhattu Nigam, Network 18, Polycab, Responsive Industries, Shilpa Medicare, Somany Ceramics, Tata Coffee, TV Today, TVS Srichakra, VRL Logistics and Vaibhav Global.
For classification of stocks, the company must have been listed for minimum period of three months, said a BSE guideline. However, exception to this criterion would be granted if a company, which is permitted for trading in F&O segment from date of its listing and a company listed subsequent to any corporate action involving scheme of arrangement for merger/ demerger/ capital restructuring, etc
Shares of companies traded for minimum 98 per cent of the trading days in the last quarter would be considered eligible.
Besides, the list of companies is further screened for investigation & compliance by Department of Surveillance & Supervision. The companies with negative investigation observation are considered ineligible for the review, according to BSE.
The way we conduct ourselves during a crisis adds to, and augments, our image
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Retail and HNI investors can access the sales proceeds in minutes
To contain the spread of Covid-19, the majority of workforce across industries is now working from their ...
Chunk of mid, small NBFCs do not enjoy investment-grade rating, which leaves them out of the ambit of TLTRO
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of EID-Parry (India) at current levels. The stock ...
It has taken just a fortnight to alter India's Covid-19 map. As the numbers surge, some states fight better, ...
It’s the birthday of Clarence Darrow, the famous American lawyer who, in the 1920s, defended John T Scopes in ...
Citizen-led initiatives are helping the unemployed and hungry tide over the nationwide lockdown, reinforcing ...
A Kolkata doctor-duo has put together a video outlining safety guidelines for medicos battling Covid-19 cases
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...