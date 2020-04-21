BSE shifts 39 stocks to Group A; 16 to Group B

The BSE has shifted 39 stocks from Group-B to Group-A category while 13 to Group-B from Group-A. The changes will take effect from April 24.

Interestingly, among the stocks that would be shifted to Group-B are already merged with other entities. For instance, Allahabad Bank, Andhra Bank, Corporation Bank, Oriental Bank of Commerce and Syndicate Bank had already been merged with other PSU banks; GlaxoSmithKline Consumer Healthcare merged with Hindustan Unilever; Gruh Finance with Bandan Bank; Monsanto with Berger; and Bharat Financial Inclusion with IndusInd Bank.

The other stocks that are moved to Group-B are Asahi India Glass, Elgi Equipments, Jaiprakash Associates and SREI Infrastructure Finance.

Among the 39 stocks that enter Group-A include Allcargo Logistics, Arvind Fashions, Bharat Dynamics, Bank of Maharashtra, CreditAccess Grameen, Dalmia Bharat, Gayatri Projects, ITDC, KPIT Technologies, Metropolis Healthcare, Mishra Dhattu Nigam, Network 18, Polycab, Responsive Industries, Shilpa Medicare, Somany Ceramics, Tata Coffee, TV Today, TVS Srichakra, VRL Logistics and Vaibhav Global.

For classification of stocks, the company must have been listed for minimum period of three months, said a BSE guideline. However, exception to this criterion would be granted if a company, which is permitted for trading in F&O segment from date of its listing and a company listed subsequent to any corporate action involving scheme of arrangement for merger/ demerger/ capital restructuring, etc

Shares of companies traded for minimum 98 per cent of the trading days in the last quarter would be considered eligible.

Besides, the list of companies is further screened for investigation & compliance by Department of Surveillance & Supervision. The companies with negative investigation observation are considered ineligible for the review, according to BSE.