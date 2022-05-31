BSE StAR MF logs highest-ever transactions in May

BSE StAR MF, an online platform for Mutual Fund Distributions has registered the highest-ever monthly transaction of 2.04 crore in May against the previous best of 1.96 crore registered in March.

Turnover on the platform increased five per cent in May to₹38,370 crore against ₹36,703 crore logged in April while the net equity inflow jumped 20 per cent ₹8,403 crore (₹6,999 crore).

The number of Systematic Investment Plan registered on the platform was down at 8.17 lakh against 9.81 lakh recorded in April, while in value terms it dipped 14.50 per cent to ₹208 crore (₹243 crore).