Mutual funds distributor platform BSE StAR MF registered a net inflow of ₹667 crore in equity schemes in August amidst market volatility, the exchange said on Thursday. The mutual fund industry witnessed a net withdrawal of ₹4,000 crore from equity-oriented schemes during the same month. In July, BSE StAR MF had witnessed a net inflow of ₹653 crore in equity funds, while the MF industry had logged an outflow of ₹2,480 crore from such funds. The platform achieved 73.34 lakh transactions last month. With this, its total transactions have reached 3.28 crore during the first five months of the current fiscal. It registered 3.47 lakh new SIPs amounting to ₹86.6 crore last month.
Stocks
BSE StAR MF logs inflow of ₹667 cr in August
PTI
New Delhi |
Updated on
September 10, 2020
Published on
September 10, 2020
