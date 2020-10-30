BSE StAR MF logs record 76.74 lakh transactions in Oct

Amazon’s Echo Dot is now a bit of a ball
A new shape, louder sound, and all the Alexa conversation you want
BSE StAR MF, one of the leading mutual funds distributor platform, has registered the highest-ever 76.74 lakh transactions worth ₹22,828 crore this month. The previous highest monthly transactions was 73.34 lakh registered in August with a value of ₹25,128 crore.
Overall, the platform has achieved 83 per cent of the last fiscal’s transaction within seven months. In seven months of this fiscal, the platform had processed 4.76 crore transactions against 5.75 crore logged in FY20.
Overall, the turnover on the platform was up 56 per cent at ₹22,828 crore (₹14,672 crore). However, the turnover fell 7 per cent when compared to ₹24,493 crore logged in September. Turnover in the September quarter was up 54 per cent at ₹75,531 crore (₹48,942 crore).
Net equity inflow dropped 31 per cent to ₹1,033 crore compared with ₹1,448 crore logged in September. Net equity inflow during the September quarter declined 38 per cent to ₹2,808 crore against ₹4,497 crore logged in the same quarter last year.
Transactions in Q2 of FY’21 was 2.14 crore compared to 1.28 crore logged in Q2 of FY20, a growth of 67 per cent.
In October, the platform registered 2.94 lakh new SIPs,, amounting to ₹74.49 crore against 3.73 lakh SIPs worth ₹85.63 crore recorded in September.
