BSE StAR MF logs record volume

BSE StAR MF registered highest volume of transaction of 1.73 crore in December against the previous high monthly transactions of 1.68 crore logged in November. The value of transactions was up five per cent in December at ₹39,144 crore against ₹37,328 crore in November. Overall turnover in the December quarter was up 49 per cent at ₹1.19 lakh crore against ₹80,540 crore logged in the same period last year. However, net equity inflow was flat at ₹6,610 crore in December against ₹6,557 crore recorded in previous month.