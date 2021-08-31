BSE StAR MF: Record transactions

BSE StAR MF, Exchange-based online mutual funds distribution platform, has set a new record processing 1.41 crore transactions worth ₹36,277 crore. In July, it had processed record 1.32 crore transactions. The platform also achieved its highest ever new SIPs of 9.09 lakh registered in August as compared to previous highest of 8.26 lakh in July 21, it said in a press release. Overall, the platform achieved 67 per cent of the transaction within 5 months which is 6.28 crore during FY 21-22 (Apr – Aug) as compared to 9.38 crore transactions during FY 20-21.