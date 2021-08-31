Stocks

BSE StAR MF: Record transactions

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on August 31, 2021

BSE StAR MF, Exchange-based online mutual funds distribution platform, has set a new record processing 1.41 crore transactions worth ₹36,277 crore. In July, it had processed record 1.32 crore transactions. The platform also achieved its highest ever new SIPs of 9.09 lakh registered in August as compared to previous highest of 8.26 lakh in July 21, it said in a press release. Overall, the platform achieved 67 per cent of the transaction within 5 months which is 6.28 crore during FY 21-22 (Apr – Aug) as compared to 9.38 crore transactions during FY 20-21.

Published on August 31, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

You May Also Like