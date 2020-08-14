BSE StarMF launches new initiative

BSE on Friday launched Brokerage Management Services, which will further simplify and provide value-based services to distributors/IFAs and benefit AMCs. BSE has partnered with PGIM MF, LIC MF and Quantum MF for launching the service and will be available for other AMCs in coming days, BSE said in a release. The key features of BMS include ready to plug-in module, multi-dimension dashboard/reports, customisable rate set-up master, instant campaign creation for AMCs, accurate brokerage computation and weekly/monthly scheduled and ad-hoc reports.