BSE Shares, BSE Stocks, BSE Share Price Updates October 16, 2024: Global brokerage Jefferies has downgraded the rating on BSE to ‘underperform’ from its earlier ‘hold.’ However, the target price has been increased to ₹3,500. The near-term risk-reward for BSE appears unfavourable, it said. The stock closed 5.41% lower on Wednesday.

  • October 16, 2024 15:38

    BSE share price closing figures: Stock closed 5% lower

    BSE shares closed 5.41% lower on the NSE at ₹4,495.

    BSE stock in focus: Brokerage on BSE Ltd

    Jefferies on BSE

    • Downgrade to U-P, TP raised to Rs 3500
    • STK up >100% post SEBI’s new F&O framework
    • Assuming 25% hit to overall mkt vols, BSE’s val (@P/E of 40x FY26E) implies its mkt share rising from 13% in 2Q to 30-35%; appears stretched
    • See near-term risk-reward unfavorable
