BSE Shares, BSE Stocks, BSE Share Price Updates October 16, 2024: Global brokerage Jefferies has downgraded the rating on BSE to ‘underperform’ from its earlier ‘hold.’ However, the target price has been increased to ₹3,500. The near-term risk-reward for BSE appears unfavourable, it said. The stock closed 5.41% lower on Wednesday.
- October 16, 2024 15:38
BSE share price closing figures: Stock closed 5% lower
BSE shares closed 5.41% lower on the NSE at ₹4,495.
- October 16, 2024 15:04
BSE shares traded at ₹4,527 on the NSE, down by 4.74% as at 3 pm.
- October 16, 2024 14:18
BSE share price today: Stock falls 3%
Shares of BSE Ltd traded at ₹4,600 on the NSE, lower by 3.20% as at 2.16 pm.
- October 16, 2024 13:23
BSE Ltd shares traded at ₹4,552.90 on the NSE, down by 4.19% as at 1.22 pm.
- October 16, 2024 12:20
BSE share price update: Shares down 4.53%
Stock of BSE Ltd traded at ₹4,536.80 on the NSE, lower by 4.53% as at 12.19 pm.
- October 16, 2024 11:15
BSE shares traded at ₹4,536.45 on the NSE, lower by 4.54% as at 11.13 am.
- October 16, 2024 10:13
BSE Share Price Today: Stock declines 6%
Shares of BSE Ltd traded at ₹4,468.10 on the NSE, lower by 5.98% as at 10 am.
- October 16, 2024 10:11
BSE stock in focus: Brokerage on BSE Ltd
Jefferies on BSE
- Downgrade to U-P, TP raised to Rs 3500
- STK up >100% post SEBI’s new F&O framework
- Assuming 25% hit to overall mkt vols, BSE’s val (@P/E of 40x FY26E) implies its mkt share rising from 13% in 2Q to 30-35%; appears stretched
- See near-term risk-reward unfavorable
Published on October 16, 2024
