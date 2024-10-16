BSE Shares Today, BSE Stocks, BSE Share Price Live Updates October 16, 2024: Global brokerage Jefferies has downgraded the rating on BSE to ‘underperform’ from its earlier ‘hold.’ However, the target price has been increased to ₹3,500. The near-term risk-reward for BSE appears unfavourable, it said.

  • October 16, 2024 10:13

    BSE Share Price Today: Stock declines 6%

    Shares of BSE Ltd traded at ₹4,468.10 on the NSE, lower by 5.98% as at 10 am.

  • October 16, 2024 10:11

    BSE stock in focus: Brokerage on BSE Ltd

    Jefferies on BSE

    • Downgrade to U-P, TP raised to Rs 3500
    • STK up >100% post SEBI’s new F&O framework
    • Assuming 25% hit to overall mkt vols, BSE’s val (@P/E of 40x FY26E) implies its mkt share rising from 13% in 2Q to 30-35%; appears stretched
    • See near-term risk-reward unfavorable
