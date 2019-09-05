BSE to conduct mock trading on September 7

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) on Thursday said it will conduct mock trading sessions for four segments on September 7.

The BSE said that the mock trading on Saturday has been scheduled for equity, equity derivatives, currency derivatives and commodity derivatives segments.

Continuous trading in equity and equity derivatives segment will begin at 10:15 am and continue till 3:30 pm.

For currency derivatives and commodity derivatives segment, the continuous trading will commence from 10:00 am and end at 3:30 pm.

“Market participants may note that the mock trading is merely for the purpose of testing and familiarisation and that the trades resulting from such mock trading will not attract any margin obligation or pay-in and pay-out obligation and will not create any rights and liabilities. Participants are requested to participate actively in the mock trading sessions,” BSE said in separate notices.