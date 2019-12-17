BSE to remain open on February 1 for trading

With the Union Budget 2020-21 likely to be presented to February 1, domestic stock exchanges are also planning to remain open on the day, which is Saturday.

"BSE will remain open on February 1 for trading despite it being a holiday and non-working day," BSE MD and CEO Ashish Chauhan told a business news channel.

Finance Ministry sources had earlier indicated that the Economic Survey is likely to be presented on January 31 and the Union Budget of February 1.

“Tradition will continue," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said earlier this month when asked about if the Government will continue with the tradition of presenting the budget on the first Day of February or will there be any change as first day of February 2020 is Saturday, a non-working day.