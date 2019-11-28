BSE to sell 4% stake in CDSL via offer-for-sale

Shares of BSE and Central Depository Services (India) will remain in focus, as Asia's premier exchange plans to divest 41.80 lakh shares, constituting 4 per cent of its stake in the latter.

The stake-sale will happen through an offer-for-sale on the NSE on Thursday (for institutions) and on Friday (for retail investors). The floor price of the issue is fixed at ₹205. Currently, BSE holds 24 per cent stake (2.50 crore shares) in CDSL. Shares of BSE closed at ₹496.90 on the NSE and those of CDSL at ₹223.30.