BSE to sell 4% stake in CDSL via offer-for-sale

| Updated on November 27, 2019 Published on November 28, 2019

Shares of BSE and Central Depository Services (India) will remain in focus, as Asia's premier exchange plans to divest 41.80 lakh shares, constituting 4 per cent of its stake in the latter.

The stake-sale will happen through an offer-for-sale on the NSE on Thursday (for institutions) and on Friday (for retail investors). The floor price of the issue is fixed at ₹205. Currently, BSE holds 24 per cent stake (2.50 crore shares) in CDSL. Shares of BSE closed at ₹496.90 on the NSE and those of CDSL at ₹223.30.

